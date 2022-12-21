Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Crews respond to fire at home in Elizabethtown area

Crews responded to a structure fire in the Elizabethtown area at around 6:08 p.m.
Crews responded to a structure fire in the Elizabethtown area at around 6:08 p.m.(Elizabethtown Fire Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to a structure fire in the Elizabethtown area at around 6:08 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

Per the report, the Elizabethtown Fire Department, along with the Bladenboro Fire Department, Dublin Fire Department, Clarkton Fire Department and Bladen County EMS responded to the scene, located off of N.C. 242 S.

Emergency responders found an outdoor shed fully on fire and a residential home that was burning as well. The shed was considered a complete loss and the home suffered significant damage.

According to authorities, there were no injuries or casualties as a result. The family residing in the home has been displaced and the Red Cross is providing assistance to them.

As of this time, the fire is under investigation by the Bladen County Fire Marshall’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

70-year-old Jesse Lonzo Teal
Man arrested on human trafficking charges after investigation in Wilmington area
Person suspected of armed robbery at 1700 block of Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington
Wilmington police investigating armed robbery
The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a pedestrian has passed away following a...
Pedestrian passes away after late-night traffic accident on Carolina Beach Road
Governor Roy Cooper has signed a state of emergency to increase transportation of fuel supplies...
Governor Cooper signs state of emergency due to forecast in western NC
A girl who was kidnapped from South Carolina and another missing child were found by...
Kidnapped girl and 2nd missing child found by NC troopers in Orange County

Latest News

Need to grab just one last ingredient for your Christmas dinner? You may want to make sure the...
Stores closing early, some staying open for Christmas holiday
Eleven communities across North Carolina, including Castle Hayne, will have on-demand transit...
$10.4M in funding to support on-demand transit services in rural N.C. communities
The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a pedestrian passed away following a...
Pedestrian passes away after late-night traffic accident on Carolina Beach Road
Leland police suspect that a medical emergency caused a woman die after she crashed her car on...
Driver dies after medical emergency and crash; Leland police investigating