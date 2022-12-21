Crews respond to fire at home in Elizabethtown area

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to a structure fire in the Elizabethtown area at around 6:08 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

Per the report, the Elizabethtown Fire Department, along with the Bladenboro Fire Department, Dublin Fire Department, Clarkton Fire Department and Bladen County EMS responded to the scene, located off of N.C. 242 S.

Emergency responders found an outdoor shed fully on fire and a residential home that was burning as well. The shed was considered a complete loss and the home suffered significant damage.

According to authorities, there were no injuries or casualties as a result. The family residing in the home has been displaced and the Red Cross is providing assistance to them.

As of this time, the fire is under investigation by the Bladen County Fire Marshall’s Office.

