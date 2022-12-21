Eastern Carolina residents react to massive Fortnite lawsuit

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A massive lawsuit has been filed against the parent company of the hit video game Fortnite.

The Federal Trade Commission said Monday it settled claims with Fortnite maker Epic Games over children’s privacy and payment systems tricking players into making unintended purchases.

$245 million is now being refunded to parents of young players who made purchases on the game without parental consent.

The parent company Epic says that all players sign a user agreement that all purchases, even if made by minors, are nonrefundable.

Kristopher Paine, the owner of Well Played Games says that unauthorized payments are hard to get refunded.

“The only thing you can really do at this point is reach out to your bank and cancel your cards and a lot of these companies don’t have forms that you can submit or they just don’t care. The honest truth is a lot of them will take every dollar that they can get as long as it doesn’t impact their bottom line,” Paine said.

He also said that talking with your children about the importance of being safe online is crucial before handing devices to them with your credit card information attached.

One man told WITN that the risk of a financial setback is a possibility when it comes to giving children easy access to credit card information without proper supervision.

“Someone could really be in financial trouble. Not knowing that they have gotten into this trouble until it is too late. They go and try and buy some groceries from the store and they can’t now because someone has written up a huge Fortnite bill,” said Daryll Lewis.

There is a bright side for parents in this situation, as refunds are on the way.

According to the Federal Trade Commission refunds are available for parents whose children made unauthorized credit card purchases in the Epic Games store between January 2017 and November 2018, players who were charged in-game currency (v-bucks) between January 2017 and September of 2022, and players whose accounts were locked between January 2017 and September 2022 after disputing unauthorized credit card charges.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.