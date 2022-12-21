Court of appeals partially rejects criminal appeal from man convicted of rape

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Court of Appeals partially rejected a criminal appeal made by a man convicted of rape in 2021, deciding he didn’t make a sufficient case to change the judgements from the jury verdict, but the trial court erred in sentencing him to a lifetime sex offender registration.

Attorney General Gosh Stein announced the decision on Dec. 21, stating that his office won a criminal appeal in the case of Wayne Soller.

“Wayne Soller was convicted in 2021 for second-degree rape, first-degree sex offense, and first-degree burglary and was sentenced to 24 to 29 years in prison. The assault occurred 25 years earlier in 1996, but the victim’s sexual assault kit was never submitted for testing. At the time, kits were only submitted for analysis if law enforcement had already identified a suspect.” said Stein’s office in a release.

The Wilmington Police Department submitted the kit in 2018 per the request of the victim and after Stein asked them and other agencies to inventory old, untested kits. The DNA from the kit matched Soller’s, whose DNA was in the national database from an arrest in 2014. Police arrested Soller, and the NHC District Attorney’s office prosecuted the case.

Soller appealed and was heard by the court of appeals. He appealed the trial court’s decision to allow some evidence and disallow other pieces of evidence, andhe appealed judgements entered after the jury found him guilty of second-degree rape, first-degree sex offense and first-degree burglary.

The court decided that he failed to make a sufficient case to show that the evidence was rejected unlawfully, but they did decide that the trial court erred in sentencing him to a lifetime sex offender registration. As the DA writes, this means that the charges stay.

