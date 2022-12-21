Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Court of appeals partially rejects criminal appeal from man convicted of rape

Wayne Edward Soller
Wayne Edward Soller(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Court of Appeals partially rejected a criminal appeal made by a man convicted of rape in 2021, deciding he didn’t make a sufficient case to change the judgements from the jury verdict, but the trial court erred in sentencing him to a lifetime sex offender registration.

Attorney General Gosh Stein announced the decision on Dec. 21, stating that his office won a criminal appeal in the case of Wayne Soller.

“Wayne Soller was convicted in 2021 for second-degree rape, first-degree sex offense, and first-degree burglary and was sentenced to 24 to 29 years in prison. The assault occurred 25 years earlier in 1996, but the victim’s sexual assault kit was never submitted for testing. At the time, kits were only submitted for analysis if law enforcement had already identified a suspect.” said Stein’s office in a release.

The Wilmington Police Department submitted the kit in 2018 per the request of the victim and after Stein asked them and other agencies to inventory old, untested kits. The DNA from the kit matched Soller’s, whose DNA was in the national database from an arrest in 2014. Police arrested Soller, and the NHC District Attorney’s office prosecuted the case.

Soller appealed and was heard by the court of appeals. He appealed the trial court’s decision to allow some evidence and disallow other pieces of evidence, andhe appealed judgements entered after the jury found him guilty of second-degree rape, first-degree sex offense and first-degree burglary.

The court decided that he failed to make a sufficient case to show that the evidence was rejected unlawfully, but they did decide that the trial court erred in sentencing him to a lifetime sex offender registration. As the DA writes, this means that the charges stay.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

70-year-old Jesse Lonzo Teal
Man arrested on human trafficking charges after investigation in Wilmington area
The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a pedestrian has passed away following a...
Pedestrian passes away after late-night traffic accident on Carolina Beach Road
Person suspected of armed robbery at 1700 block of Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington
Wilmington police investigating armed robbery
Governor Roy Cooper has signed a state of emergency to increase transportation of fuel supplies...
Governor Cooper signs state of emergency due to forecast in western NC
A girl who was kidnapped from South Carolina and another missing child were found by...
Kidnapped girl and 2nd missing child found by NC troopers in Orange County

Latest News

Nicholas Brown
Man in custody after attempted breaking and entering in Wilmington
The eighth annual Wrightsville Plunge is scheduled to take place on Jan. 1 at the Crystal Pier,...
Eighth annual Wrightsville Plunge to take place New Year’s Day
Crews responded to a structure fire in the Elizabethtown area at around 6:08 p.m.
Crews respond to fire at home in Elizabethtown area
James Alvin Ratliff
Clarkton man arrested on drug charges and held under $105,000 bond