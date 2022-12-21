Senior Connect
Clarkton man arrested on drug charges and held under $105,000 bond

James Alvin Ratliff
James Alvin Ratliff(Bladen County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLARKTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 43-year-old James Alvin Ratliff of Clarkton in connection to an investigation of the sale and delivery of controlled substances in the 100 block of North Clark Street.

On Monday, Dec. 12, officials executed a search warrant in the area and found an undisclosed amount of marijuana.

Ratliff was arrested on Dec. 19 and served with outstanding warrants for possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substances, maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of keeping or selling controlled substances, and habitual felon.

He was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $105,000 bond.

