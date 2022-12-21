Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Chick-fil-A owner fined for paying workers with meal vouchers: Dept. of Labor

A Chick-fil-A owner in North Carolina has been reportedly fined for paying workers with meals. (Source: WHNS)
By Freeman Stoddard and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Officials say a Chick-fil-A franchisee in North Carolina is facing a fine for multiple violations.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, investigators found that Good Name 22:1 LLC, which operates a Chick-fil-A in Hendersonville, N.C., allegedly asked certain employees directing traffic to work for meal vouchers instead of wages in April.

The department said this violated the minimum wage provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

WHNS reports the store also violated federal child labor regulations that prohibit employing minors to perform hazardous jobs by allowing three workers younger than 18 to operate, load, or unload a trash compactor.

“Child labor laws ensure that when young people work, the work does not jeopardize their health, well-being, or educational opportunities,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Richard Blaylock. “Employers are responsible to pay workers for all of the hours worked and the payment must be made in cash or legal tender.”

In total, the franchisee was reportedly fined $6,450 to address the child labor violations and asked to pay $235 to seven employees for the wages owed to them.

This Chick-fil-A location reportedly received backlash in July after posting a “volunteer-based opportunity” for drive-thru workers to be paid with food instead of wages. The position was supposed to be compensated with five entrees per 1-hour shift, but the post was deleted and a spokesperson for Chick-fil-A said they ended the program.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

70-year-old Jesse Lonzo Teal
Man arrested on human trafficking charges after investigation in Wilmington area
The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a pedestrian has passed away following a...
Pedestrian passes away after late-night traffic accident on Carolina Beach Road
Person suspected of armed robbery at 1700 block of Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington
Wilmington police investigating armed robbery
Governor Roy Cooper has signed a state of emergency to increase transportation of fuel supplies...
Governor Cooper signs state of emergency due to forecast in western NC
A girl who was kidnapped from South Carolina and another missing child were found by...
Kidnapped girl and 2nd missing child found by NC troopers in Orange County

Latest News

After nearly two decades in Memphis, the Memphis Zoo says its giant pandas will be sent back to...
Zoo sending its giant pandas back to China as agreement ends
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, center, is escorted from a Corrections Department van as he...
Bahamas hands over FTX founder to the US to face charges
A home damaged by an earthquake can be seen in Rio Dell, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. A...
California town grapples with toll of quake on homes, water
As Demetreus Powell continues to recover from a brutal where he was left in a ditch for dead,...
Family of man left beaten in ditch react to suspects’ house arrest
President Joe Biden shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he welcomes...
Zelenskyy tells Biden: ‘No compromises’ in path to peace