Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Charlotte FC trades for No. 1 draft pick, select Clemson’s Hamady Diop

Diop, a versatile defender who played three years at Clemson, won the 2021 NCAA College Cup
Clemson's Hamady Diop (5) clears the ball against the Syracuse during the first half of the...
Clemson's Hamady Diop (5) clears the ball against the Syracuse during the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference Men's Soccer Tournament championship match in Cary, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Football Club traded for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 Major League Soccer Super Draft on Wednesday evening and selected Clemson’s Hamady Diop.

In exchange for the number one pick from St. Louis CITY SC, Charlotte FC traded $200K in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM), $200K in 2024 GAM and an additional $50K GAM if certain incentives are made, according to the club.

St. Louis will also receive Charlotte FC’s 2023 20th overall pick.

Also Read: Charlotte FC’s 2023 schedule announced

Diop, a versatile defender who played three years at Clemson, won the 2021 NCAA College Cup and helped the Tigers pitch nine shutouts across his 20 starts. He contributed three goals and three assists.

Prior to the draft, Diop, 20, was one of 11 elite collegiate underclassmen signed to a Generation adidas contract.

Diop was named to the second-team All-ACC team in both his sophomore (2021) and junior (2022) seasons. He was named to the ACC All-Freshman team in 2020.

Last season, Charlotte FC selected midfielder Ben Bender as the No. 1 pick in the Super Draft.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a pedestrian has passed away following a...
Pedestrian passes away after late-night traffic accident on Carolina Beach Road
Leland police suspect that a medical emergency caused a woman die after she crashed her car on...
Driver dies after medical emergency and crash; Leland police investigating
Need to grab just one last ingredient for your Christmas dinner? You may want to make sure the...
Stores closing early, some staying open for Christmas holiday
Florence County deputies discovered about $9 million worth of cocaine during a traffic stop on...
FCSO: Traffic stop for speeding leads to discovery of $9M in cocaine along I-95
Students at a local school had their negative lunch account balances paid back by an anonymous...
Anonymous donor pays back lunch debt for entire New Hanover elementary school

Latest News

The Hayes family in Landon's new bedroom.
Special needs boy surprised with new bedroom, therapy room thanks to Welcome Home Angel
Tabitha Carson speaks with WBTV's Chief Investigative Reporter Nick Ochsner at her home one day...
‘Please don’t let her go’: Rock Hill mother faults school for role in child abduction
As Demetreus Powell continues to recover from a brutal where he was left in a ditch for dead,...
Family of man left beaten in ditch react to suspects’ house arrest
Superior Court Judge R. Roupe has signed a consent judgment for a Chapter 19 Nuisance Abatement...
Judgment signed for nuisance abatement at properties in Brunswick County community
Protecting pipes during extreme temperatures
Officials offer tips to keep your home safe from freezing temperatures