Brother remembers Brunswick County man killed in hit-and-run

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - This holiday season has a touch of sadness for James David Whaley’s family after he was hit and killed on Old Ocean Highway nearly a month ago.

Daniel Whaley has plenty of pictures and memories of his brother David.

“I remember growing up, playing baseball with him,” said Whaley, thinking back on the 47 years he had with his younger brother. “Lord knows, we played baseball for five or six years at Waccamaw Park.”

James David Whaley died last month, the victim of a hit-and-run accident in Brunswick County the day before Thanksgiving. He was walking home from the sheriff’s office on Old Ocean Highway.

“I was brokenhearted because he probably felt alone,” said Whaley.

Losing a loved one just before the holidays is never easy. What made it tougher for Daniel Waley was waiting for authorities to catch the person responsible for his brother’s death.

“You know, I forgive the person for what happened,” said Whaley. “I just don’t understand why he didn’t turn himself in.”

Nearly three weeks passed before investigators arrested Jeffrey Bryant, 24, for the hit and run. While Daniel Whaley waits for Bryant’s day in court, he also hopes authorities find everyone who might be involved.

“The questions I have is if anybody else knew it and if it’s possible there might be aiding and abetting.”

As the Whaley family gathers for Christmas this weekend, it will be hard to celebrate without David.

“How can you say we’re going to have happy holidays or a merry Christmas? We’re short one, another one, at the table. I don’t find nothing merry or happy about that.”

Still, Whaley says he and the family will spend the holidays together, helping each other heal from the sudden end of David’s life.

“He had a big heart,” said Whaley. “He would do anything to help anybody.”

