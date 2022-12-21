Senior Connect
Bladen County Sheriff’s Office charges two with trafficking heroin

Summer Howd and Bronson Brisson
Summer Howd and Bronson Brisson(Bladen County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of two Elizabethtown residents on drug trafficking-related charges.

“Over the past several months, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous community complaints alleging the sale and delivery of controlled substances in the 2000 block of Hwy 701 North in the Elizabethtown area of Bladen County,” said the BCSO in a release.

The BCSO says they served active arrest warrants for 24-year-old Bronson Mark Brisson at his home on Monday, Dec. 19. Some drug paraphernalia was found, and a search warrant was obtained and uncovered a semi-automatic handgun, heroin, cocaine, marijuana and Suboxone along with $3,462.

The initial arrest warrants for Brisson were for charges of possession of schedule I controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation. After the investigation, he was arrested on December 19, held under a $461,000 bond and charged with:

  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Trafficking heroin (more than 14 grams but less than 28 grams)
  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substances
  • Possession of heroin
  • Possession of cocaine
  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III controlled substances
  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana
  • Maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of keeping or selling controlled substances

Also after the investigation, 25-year-old Summer Danielle Howd was arrested, held under a $350,000 bond and charged with:

  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Trafficking heroin (more than 14 grams but less than 28 grams)
  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substances
  • Possession of heroin
  • Possession of cocaine
  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III controlled substances
  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana
  • Maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of keeping or selling controlled substances

