Arson investigation: Child dies, others in critical condition after house fire, Cumberland County deputies say

LINDEN, N.C. (WNCN) - The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said a child died and three other family members were critically injured in a fire in Linden early Wednesday morning.

At about 1:55 a.m., fire officials said they were called to fire at a mobile home in the 8000 block of Carlspond Road.

Deputies said a family of four was in the home at the time of the fire, and all of them were taken to the hospital.

One child died from their injuries at the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

As of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, they said the three other family members were listed in critical condition.

Arson investigators are investigating the fire, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

They said there are no signs of foul play at this time.

The sheriff’s office plans to release more information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Arson Investigator T. Whitman at (910) 321-6786.

Anyone who wishes to report crimes anonymously is asked to contact the Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Information can be submitted electronically here by completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app.

