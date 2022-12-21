Senior Connect
$10.4M in funding to support on-demand transit services in rural N.C. communities


The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced that $10.4 million has been granted to the North Carolina Department of Transportation from the Rural Surface Transpiration Grant Program (RURAL).(Theresa Schmidt kplc)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced that $10.4 million has been granted to the North Carolina Department of Transportation from the Rural Surface Transpiration Grant Program (RURAL).

According to the announcement, the funding will be used to support the Mobility for Everyone, Everywhere in North Carolina (MEE NC) Project.

Eleven communities across North Carolina, including Castle Hayne, will have on-demand transit services expanded through this project. Other areas include:

  • Henderson
  • Selma
  • Marion
  • Asheboro
  • Burlington
  • The City of Wilson
  • Rockingham County
  • The City of Sanford
  • Salisbury
  • Rocky Mountain

The MEE NC Project seeks to provide improved connectivity for these communities by providing on-demand transit services that are tailored to each community’s needs. Per the announcement, the project will additionally encourage pooled transit to reduce emissions and wait times, as well as improve travel time reliability in rural areas and extend the useful life of transit vehicles and equipment.

“Infrastructure investments haven’t always reached rural America, leaving far too many roads, bridges and other parts of the transportation system across our country in disrepair,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Today’s announcement is one of many ways this administration is delivering the investments that rural communities have gone without for far too long, modernizing transportation, creating economic opportunity and making life better for millions of people.”

For more information about RURAL, please visit the U.S. Department of Transportation website.

