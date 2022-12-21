Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

1 dead in Holly Springs officer-involved shooting, suspect acted ‘erratically,’ police say

The person then attacked the officers with a knife and at least one officer shot the suspect,...
The person then attacked the officers with a knife and at least one officer shot the suspect, according to a news release from the police department.
By Darran Todd, Chloe Rafferty, Gilat Melamed and Joe Jurney
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:27 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) - One person has died following an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in Holly Springs, according to the Holly Springs Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. on Cobalt Creek Way, which is the northern part of the Wake County town.

At 9:33 p.m., officers said they were called to the area in reference to someone acting ‘erratically,’ verbally threatening residents and blocking access to their driveway and garage.

When they arrived, they said the person was standing in the residents’ driveway.

The person then attacked the officers with a knife and at least one officer shot the suspect, according to a news release from the police department.

Police said the suspect was taken to the hospital and later died.

That person’s name, age and gender have not been released.

They said no officers were seriously hurt, but one was taken to the hospital to be assessed for possible injuries.

Investigators said only one suspect was involved and there is no remaining threat to the public.

In accordance with standard protocol, the SBI is reviewing the incident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Read

70-year-old Jesse Lonzo Teal
Man arrested on human trafficking charges after investigation in Wilmington area
Person suspected of armed robbery at 1700 block of Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington
Wilmington police investigating armed robbery
A girl who was kidnapped from South Carolina and another missing child were found by...
Kidnapped girl and 2nd missing child found by NC troopers in Orange County
Police arrested Kyshawn Winston, 23 (top left); Deja Hunter, 22 (top right); Kayla Jones, 21...
5 arrested for stealing $6K worth of items from Ulta Beauty, police say
Governor Roy Cooper has signed a state of emergency to increase transportation of fuel supplies...
Governor Cooper signs state of emergency due to forecast in western NC

Latest News

An accident involving a pedestrian hit by a vehicle had shut down the southbound lanes on the...
Pedestrian hit in late-night traffic accident on Carolina Beach Road
Wilmington Police Department confirmed the pedestrian was taken to Novant Health New Hanover...
Pedestrian hit in late-night traffic accident on Carolina Beach Road
This time of year, law enforcement often sees an uptick in thefts and robberies as thieves go...
Law enforcement agencies see fewer porch pirates, more car break-ins this holiday season
This holiday season has a touch of sadness for James David Whaley’s family after he was hit and...
Brother remembers Brunswick County man killed in hit-and-run