Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Woman finds sick bald eagle in driveway

After finding a sick bald eagle, a woman in Georgetown County is making sure the bird gets treated. (Source: WCSC)
By Dylan Leatherwood and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A woman in South Carolina stepped outside to quite the surprise when she found a sick bald eagle in her driveway.

Noticing the bird was sick or injured, the woman took it to a Georgetown County fire station for help.

Fire crews said they then contacted the Center for Birds of Prey, a bird sanctuary in Awendaw.

The center agreed to take the bird in for evaluation and treatment, where it is recovering. Officials didn’t clarify what was wrong with the bird.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested Kyshawn Winston, 23 (top left); Deja Hunter, 22 (top right); Kayla Jones, 21...
5 arrested for stealing $6K worth of items from Ulta Beauty, police say
Charles Bennett receives the keys to his new home in Ocean Isle Beach.
Brunswick County man receives new home after years of mold, storm damage
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
Police have charged Diana Cojocari, left, and Christopher Palmiter, right, for failing to...
Police: N.C. parents arrested, charged with failing to report disappearance of 11-year-old girl
70-year-old Jesse Lonzo Teal
Man arrested on human trafficking charges after investigation in Wilmington area

Latest News

A 6.4 magnitude quake hit Humboldt County, California, early Tuesday.
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes parts of Northern California
The logo for chemical and consumer products maker 3M appears on a screen above the trading...
Spurred by regulators, 3M to phase out “forever chemicals”
FILE - Sunrise at the U.S. Capitol, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Washington.
How Congress is changing electoral law in response to Jan. 6
His portrait will appear on the 5-, 10-, 20- and 50-pound notes.
New money featuring King Charles unveiled
His portrait will appear on the five-, 10-, 20- and 50-pound notes.
STILLS: King Charles III on new British banknotes