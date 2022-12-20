Wilmington was home to ‘World’s Largest Living Christmas Tree’ for more than 80 years

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Christmas tree New York’s Rockefeller Plaza may be the world’s most famous — but did you know the unofficial “World’s Largest Living Christmas Tree” called Wilmington home?

At its peak, the live oak stood at 75 feet tall and 110 feet wide, towering over Hilton Park in Wilmington’s North Side.

The centuries-old tree was strung with hundreds of lights in 1928 and topped with a star dubbed “The Star of the East” by then-city councilman James E.L. Wade to kick off the Christmas season. The lighting was such a hit, it became an annual tradition.

“He [Wade] was very good at promoting Wilmington and I think that maybe he just said it so often that it was believed,” said Jan Davidson, Cape Fear Museum Historian. “It’s not in the Guinness Book of World Records or anything like that, but it was an amazing tree for our community.”

For the next 84 years, Wilmington’s massive Christmas tree shone bright – only going dark for four years during World War II because of a resource shortage.

It drew crowds of more than 100-thousand people some years, including national television coverage in the 40s and 50s. The décor reached 7,000 lights one year — with crews using cranes just to decorate it.

“It is a big tree, and it does look incredible all lit up with all the Spanish moss that kind of looks like tinsel,” Davidson said.

However, by the turn of the century, it was clear the 400-year-old tree’s days were numbered. Between the decorations and storms, it had shrunk to just 50 feet tall and 75 feet wide. In 2012, Wilmington’s beloved Christmas tree retired from its long, famed career. It was uprooted in 2015.

But the self-proclaimed largest living Christmas tree was a tradition for countless families over the years and remains in the hearts of the generations who saw it shine.

“That tree saw a lot of history, and I think people really respond to the chance to get outdoors, hear some singing, maybe drink some cocoa, and be with a community,” Davidson said.

The Cape Fear Museum preserved a piece of the tree after it was cut down. You can view that and other holiday artifacts at the museum through next week.

