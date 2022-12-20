Wilmington police investigating armed robbery

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is investigating an armed robbery.

According to a news release, officers responded to the 1700 block of Carolina Beach Road “in reference to an armed robbery of a business” on Dec. 19 at 11:53 p.m.

Officials say the suspect, who was wearing a facemask, took the money and run on Carolina Beach Road toward South Carolina Ave.

While the new release didn’t specify the business, there recently was a heavy law enforcement presence in the area of the Han-Dee Hugo’s located at 1746 Carolina Beach Road.

If you have any information concerning the robbery, contact 910-343-3609 or use the anonymous Tip411 app.

