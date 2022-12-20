Senior Connect
Wilmington police investigating armed robbery

Person suspected of armed robbery at 1700 block of Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington
Person suspected of armed robbery at 1700 block of Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington(Wilmington NC Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is investigating an armed robbery.

According to a news release, officers responded to the 1700 block of Carolina Beach Road “in reference to an armed robbery of a business” on Dec. 19 at 11:53 p.m.

Officials say the suspect, who was wearing a facemask, took the money and run on Carolina Beach Road toward South Carolina Ave.

While the new release didn’t specify the business, there recently was a heavy law enforcement presence in the area of the Han-Dee Hugo’s located at 1746 Carolina Beach Road.

If you have any information concerning the robbery, contact 910-343-3609 or use the anonymous Tip411 app.

