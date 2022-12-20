Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Wilmington church to provide Christmas Eve meals to people in need

Members of Pine Valley United Methodist Church preparing meals for a previous event.
Members of Pine Valley United Methodist Church preparing meals for a previous event.
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Pine Valley Methodist Church plans to serve thousands of meals to the community on Christmas Eve this year.

Per a church release, prepared meals will be served starting at 8:30 a.m. at the church. They plan to serve dinner there at 6 p.m. as well.

Throughout the day, they plan to deliver meals to shelters, nursing homes and fire stations.

The Christmas outreach ministry began in 2006, and in its first year they served 250 meals.

Pine Valley Methodist Church is located at 3788 Shipyard Blvd.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested Kyshawn Winston, 23 (top left); Deja Hunter, 22 (top right); Kayla Jones, 21...
5 arrested for stealing $6K worth of items from Ulta Beauty, police say
Charles Bennett receives the keys to his new home in Ocean Isle Beach.
Brunswick County man receives new home after years of mold, storm damage
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
Police have charged Diana Cojocari, left, and Christopher Palmiter, right, for failing to...
Police: N.C. parents arrested, charged with failing to report disappearance of 11-year-old girl
70-year-old Jesse Lonzo Teal
Man arrested on human trafficking charges after investigation in Wilmington area

Latest News

The Warming Shelter Wilmington has announced that a pop-up shelter will be set up in Wilmington...
Pop-up warming shelter to be set up in Wilmington this weekend, staff volunteers requested
Downtown Wilmington
Pop-up warming shelter to be set up in Wilmington this weekend, staff volunteers requested
To make sure hospitals have enough blood through the end of the year, the American Red Cross is...
Red Cross looking for blood and platelet donors during holiday season
Charles Bennett receives the keys to his new home in Ocean Isle Beach.
Brunswick County man receives new home after years of mold, storm damage