Wilmington church to provide Christmas Eve meals to people in need

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Pine Valley Methodist Church plans to serve thousands of meals to the community on Christmas Eve this year.

Per a church release, prepared meals will be served starting at 8:30 a.m. at the church. They plan to serve dinner there at 6 p.m. as well.

Throughout the day, they plan to deliver meals to shelters, nursing homes and fire stations.

The Christmas outreach ministry began in 2006, and in its first year they served 250 meals.

Pine Valley Methodist Church is located at 3788 Shipyard Blvd.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.