A welcome gift ahead of the holidays, gas prices dropping

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s a Christmas present you’ve probably been asking for all year --- lower prices at the gas pumps and according to data, gas price averages in Wilmington could drop below three dollars a gallon just in time for the holidays.

Right now in Wilmington gas prices are about $.26 lower than last year which means you can save even more money this holiday season.

Patrick De Haan is the head of petroleum analysis for Gas Buddy and he says it’s important to shop around before you fill up because even with prices dropping, each station varies.

“Even just in Wilmington, the lowest station today $2.89 a gallon the most expensive $3.29, motorists can take advantage of the lower price savings by downloading the free Gas Buddy app and making sure they can find those stations,” he said.

There are a lot of factors that contribute to rising and falling gas prices but for the first time in nearly two years the national average is predicted to fall to the $3 per gallon mark.

“After a nauseating year of record high prices, we’re finally starting to see gas prices that feel a little closer to normal to close out the year … the decline may be coming to an end here in the next week or two but we still could go below that $3 a gallon mark,” De Haan said.

Global events like COVID-19 spikes in China and the war in Ukraine have caused prices to increase and decrease but De Haan says enjoy the lower prices while you can.

“As China slowly starts to reopen, there is the potential that they could see an increase in demand in the weeks and months ahead, so that eventually could lead to higher prices, but for now, China’s reduction in demand has pushed oil prices down,” he said.

