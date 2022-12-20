Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

A welcome gift ahead of the holidays, gas prices dropping

(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By Michael Praats
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s a Christmas present you’ve probably been asking for all year --- lower prices at the gas pumps and according to data, gas price averages in Wilmington could drop below three dollars a gallon just in time for the holidays.

Right now in Wilmington gas prices are about $.26 lower than last year which means you can save even more money this holiday season.

Patrick De Haan is the head of petroleum analysis for Gas Buddy and he says it’s important to shop around before you fill up because even with prices dropping, each station varies.

“Even just in Wilmington, the lowest station today $2.89 a gallon the most expensive $3.29, motorists can take advantage of the lower price savings by downloading the free Gas Buddy app and making sure they can find those stations,” he said.

There are a lot of factors that contribute to rising and falling gas prices but for the first time in nearly two years the national average is predicted to fall to the $3 per gallon mark.

“After a nauseating year of record high prices, we’re finally starting to see gas prices that feel a little closer to normal to close out the year … the decline may be coming to an end here in the next week or two but we still could go below that $3 a gallon mark,” De Haan said.

Global events like COVID-19 spikes in China and the war in Ukraine have caused prices to increase and decrease but De Haan says enjoy the lower prices while you can.

“As China slowly starts to reopen, there is the potential that they could see an increase in demand in the weeks and months ahead, so that eventually could lead to higher prices, but for now, China’s reduction in demand has pushed oil prices down,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested Kyshawn Winston, 23 (top left); Deja Hunter, 22 (top right); Kayla Jones, 21...
5 arrested for stealing $6K worth of items from Ulta Beauty, police say
Charles Bennett receives the keys to his new home in Ocean Isle Beach.
Brunswick County man receives new home after years of mold, storm damage
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
Police have charged Diana Cojocari, left, and Christopher Palmiter, right, for failing to...
Police: N.C. parents arrested, charged with failing to report disappearance of 11-year-old girl
70-year-old Jesse Lonzo Teal
Man arrested on human trafficking charges after investigation in Wilmington area

Latest News

Members of Pine Valley United Methodist Church preparing meals for a previous event.
Wilmington church to provide Christmas Eve meals to people in need
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has announced that an arrest has been made following an...
Man arrested on human trafficking charges after investigation in Wilmington area
The Warming Shelter Wilmington has announced that a pop-up shelter will be set up in Wilmington...
Pop-up warming shelter to be set up in Wilmington this weekend, staff volunteers requested
The holiday season can be stressful enough, especially when travel is included into the mix. To...
Holiday travel tips for those planning on flying