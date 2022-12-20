Town of Leland approves new development near Malmo Loop, supports multipath trail along Gullah Geechee Heritage Corridor

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Town Council unanimously approved entering into a memorandum of understanding with Criteria Development to acquire land along Highway 87 from Malmo Loop Farm Company.

Per the agenda, this memorandum of understanding commemorates the discussions of the parties involved, the Town of Leland, Criteria Development, LLC, Malmo Loop Farm Company, Brunswick Regional Water and Sewer H2GO, regarding the potential future development and the infrastructure needs.

Criteria Development wants to acquire the land along Highway 87 from the Malmo Loop Farm Company and establish 4,000 new housing units over the next ten years.

The agreement also says the town of Leland is working to acquire property in the targeted area for public safety facilities to help meet the needs of the projected growth along the Highway 87 corridor.

“And I think with any development, we hear concerns from the public in the subjects of traffic, stormwater, flooding, things like that. Any development that occurs whether it’s of this size or even a much smaller scale has to go through technical review processes,” Ben Andrea, Leland Planning and Inspections Director, said.

The Town of Leland also supported a proposed trail along the Gullah Geechee Heritage Corridor, after Wilmington Metropolitan Planning Organization discussed applying to the DOT for a grant from their Paved Trails and Sidewalk Feasibility Study Grant program.

The area was established by Congress to recognize the unique culture of the Gullah Geechee, a people who have traditionally lived on the coast and sea islands from Pender County to St. John’s County in Florida. The project would lead from Navassa into Leland along South Navassa Road, then travel south along NC 133 towards the City of Southport.

According to city documents, the trail would promote physical health and provide greater bike and pedestrian connectivity in and the surrounding areas by showing bicycle and pedestrian traffic in Leland. The town expects economic growth for the area due to the merging of a network of greenways and trails that highlight regional environmental and historic assets.

