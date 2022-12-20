Senior Connect
Sampson County substitute teacher charged with sex with student, sheriff’s office says

32-year old Tiffany Rose Williams
32-year old Tiffany Rose Williams(SCSO)
By Joe Jurney
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) - The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that a high school substitute teacher, who served as a lateral-entry teacher the previous year, has been charged after an investigation found she had sex with a student.

On Nov. 23, the sheriff’s office received a complaint through the Lakewood High School Resource Officer regarding an inappropriate relationship between a substitute teacher and a student.

As a result, the complaint was referred to the Criminal Investigations Division for review. Upon investigation, enough probable cause was established to charge 32-year-old Tiffany Rose Williams, of Salemburg, with:

  • Two counts of sexual acts with a student
  • Indecent liberties with a student
  • Indecent liberties with a child

She was given a secured bond in the amount of $40,000.

The sheriff’s office said no activity occurred on the school’s campus and school officials have been fully cooperative with the investigation.

Sampson County Schools told CBS 17 on Monday that Williams served as a substitute Nov. 16-21. Williams was a substitute for a half-day on Nov. 23 and was removed from the substitute list on that day, the same day the sheriff’s office received the complaint.

The school system also said that Williams had been a lateral-entry teacher for one year at the school. She had started that job in August 2021 and resigned this past June.

At this time no further information will be released due to the sensitivity associated with juvenile investigations.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

