Pop-up warming shelter to be set up in Wilmington this weekend, staff volunteers requested

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Warming Shelter Wilmington has announced that a pop-up shelter will be set up in Wilmington from Friday, Dec. 23 through Sunday, Dec. 25.

Per the announcement, the shelter will be open to anyone experiencing homelessness in Wilmington. It will provide respite from the low temperatures expected over the holiday weekend.

The shelter will be located at Trinity United Methodist Church at 1403 Market St., and those wishing to stay are welcome to check in at 5:30 p.m.

According to The Warming Shelter Wilmington website, pets will not be accommodated due to the nature of the shelter set-up.

The organizers are looking for volunteers to help run the shelter. For more information, please visit their website. Those who would like to make a monetary donation to keep the shelter running can also do so online.

