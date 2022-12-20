Senior Connect
POLICE: Man found dead inside vehicle pulled from Roanoke River had gunshot wound

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police in the east are investigating a homicide after a vehicle pulled from a river had the body of a missing man with a gunshot wound inside.

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department said that the body of Keyon West, 28, was found inside a vehicle that was removed from the Roanoke River on December 14th. The vehicle was found in the area of the Weldon boat access off Rockfish Drive.

Police said that West was reported missing by his family back on December 5th.

An autopsy ruled that his death was from a gunshot wound, police said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact police at 252-533-2810 or Crimestoppers at 252-583-4444.

