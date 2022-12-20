Senior Connect
Kidnapped girl and 2nd missing child found by NC troopers in Orange County

A girl who was kidnapped from South Carolina and another missing child were found by...
A girl who was kidnapped from South Carolina and another missing child were found by authorities in North Carolina’s Orange County Monday afternoon, officials said.(North Carolina State Highway Patrol)
By Rodney Overton and Kayla Morton
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) - A girl who was kidnapped from South Carolina and another missing child were found by authorities in North Carolina’s Orange County Monday afternoon, officials said.

A 5-year-old girl was abducted from her family in Rock Hill, South Carolina, that is south of Charlotte, according to a news release from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Just before 1:15 p.m., troopers were told about the abduction and that the person who took the girl was believed to be traveling through North Carolina — with a destination in Virginia.

Troopers soon spotted the suspect’s vehicle along Interstate 85 just north of the Hillsborough Weigh Station in Orange County, the news release said.

The Rock Hill Police Department said Jovan Orlando Bradshaw, 38, “went to [a] school and took custody of a minor child in violation of a custody agreement. [He] then left the state and traveled into North Carolina with the minor child.”

Troopers Z. D. Gibbs and S. A. Harvin were able to stop the suspect’s vehicle on I-85 at the 165-mile marker.

“The driver was taken into custody without incident and the abducted 5-year-old girl was located safely in the vehicle,” the news release said.

It was deemed the man who took the child was involved in custodial interference — or a parent breaking court-determined custodial instructions, police said.

Another child — who had been missing since May — was also found in the car, troopers said.

However, Rock Hill police sent updated information to CBS 17 at 9:10 p.m. saying the second missing child was also involved in custodial interference.

This child, who still has not been given an age or gender, was not reported missing to police and has been with Bradshaw since May 23. The child has been in the illegal custody of Bradshaw for the last six months.

Both children were placed under the care of the Orange County Child Protective Services.

The suspect was turned over to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the news release said.

There are now two warrants out for custodial interference for Bradshaw.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

