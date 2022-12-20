Judgment signed for nuisance abatement at properties in Brunswick County community

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Superior Court Judge R. Roupe has signed a consent judgment for a Chapter 19 Nuisance Abatement action to remedy disturbances and criminal activity related to properties on Carlon Road in the Longwood community. The order was signed on Thursday, Dec. 15.

“These addresses have been a detriment to this community for years. The owners have resided outside of North Carolina and have been unfamiliar with the detriment these properties have caused. Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office working together with Alcohol Law Enforcement’s Nuisance Abatement Team has been able to positively impact our community and restore peace to the citizens,” said Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram in a NC Department of Public Safety release.

The judgment brings an end to a civil nuisance abatement case brought by the District Attorney’s Office.

“This judgment permanently prohibits the property owner, occupants, and any future owners of the property, from operating or maintaining a public nuisance at this location, or anywhere within the jurisdiction of the State of North Carolina. Under the terms of this consent judgment, one dwelling on the properties shall be removed. Only one tenant can reside on the properties. If the property owner and operator do not follow the conditions in the judgment, the property could be subject to forfeiture,” said NC DPS in a release.

The DPS cites two homicides and many years of disturbances, drug violations and calls to the sheriff’s office about the Quarters community as the reason for the action. In June of 2021, Bryan Lex Traywick of Sunset Beach was found dead on Carlon Road.

