Holiday travel tips for those planning on flying

The holiday season can be stressful enough, especially when travel is included into the mix.
By Lauren Schuster
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The holiday season can be stressful enough, especially when travel is included into the mix. To add to it, experts say that this will be the busiest holiday travel season in years.

Close to 113 million people plan to either drive or fly. According to AAA, that’s an increase of almost 4 million people from last year.

Snow, strong winds, rain and dangerously low temperatures are affecting millions of flyers across the country, and one family flying out of Orlando made their flight on time because of skipping the lines with TSA PreCheck.

“We didn’t have that long of lines, because we’re TSA PreCheck. But the Orlando airport was pretty slammed. Even at 6:30 a.m. We were not near as early as we should have been this morning. But luckily, we got through and in more than enough time to the gate,” said The Hendren Family.

It’s cutting it close for this holiday season, but to prepare for future travels, it’s a good idea to apply for TSA PreCheck. Typically, it takes 3 to 5 days for approval, but some applications can take up to 60 days.

I was told that people underestimate Wilmington International Airport because of its small size. Many think they will be okay by cutting it close to their departure time, but you don’t want to miss a flight due to standing in lines just feet away from the gate.

With temperatures inching close to record lows in Wilmington, the last thing you want to do is pull up to a full parking lot and walk in the bitter cold. ILM has a plan in place for full lots.

“We have some auxiliary lots that we use in cases like this to make sure that people have a place to park and can get on their way. But again, that may take a few extra minutes. So get here a little early,” said Jeff Bourk, director of ILM.

Due to the weather, six airlines are offering inclement weather waivers to travelers in the Midwest, Texas and on the East Coast. Flight change fees will be waived, as well as fare increases, for customers who change flights due to the forecast within a specific rebooking window. These airlines include JetBlue, American Airlines, Delta, Southwest and Alaska Airlines.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

