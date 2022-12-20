Senior Connect
Hallmark Channel to film Christmas movie at Biltmore Estate

There's lots to do at Biltmore Estate this fall.
There's lots to do at Biltmore Estate this fall.(Source: Blake Lewis / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
ASHVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Hallmark Channel announced their plans to shoot a movie at the Historic Biltmore Estate next year for their 2023 “Countdown to Christmas.”

The movie, “A Biltmore Christmas,” will be filmed at the Estate in Asheville, NC, and stars Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha.

“Each year we look for ways to create exciting, new holiday viewing experiences for our audience,” said Samantha DiPippo, Senior Vice President, Development, Programming, at Hallmark Media. “We know fans will love being transported back in time and the iconic, beautiful Biltmore Estate is the perfect setting to help fans get into the holiday spirit.”

Production for the film will start in January 2023 and air later in the year as part of the channel’s “Countdown to Christmas.”

The Hallmark Channel gave the following description of “A Biltmore Christmas.”

Lucy Collins (Lenz) is a screenwriter who lands the job of a lifetime when she’s hired to write the

script for a remake of the beloved holiday movie His Merry Bride! First filmed in 1947 at beautiful

Biltmore House, it has long been considered a Christmas classic. As Christmas approaches, Lucy

travels to Biltmore Estate for research. She joins a guided tour of the grounds where she gets

insights into the history of the location and the filming of His Merry Bride!, and once inside the

house, she’s drawn to a beautiful hourglass. When Lucy accidentally knocks it over, she finds

herself transported back in time to 1946 – the Golden Age of Hollywood – as cast and crew

prepare to film His Merry Bride! at Biltmore. Lucy does her best to navigate an unfamiliar place

as a woman out of time, charming some and raising suspicions of others. It’s not long before

Lucy catches the eye of the film’s dashing lead Jack Huston (Polaha) and although she initially

rebuffs his advances, their connection soon becomes undeniable. Lucy’s sudden appearance sets

off a chain of events that put the production in jeopardy. Before she can return to the present,

she must make things right or threaten to alter the future forever. Lucy has one chance to go

home but must say goodbye to the man who might be her soulmate unless some Christmas magic

can keep the curtain from closing on their love story.

Hallmark Channel

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

