Governor pardons four people, including New Hanover man convicted of drug and firearm charges

Governor Roy Cooper
Governor Roy Cooper(@NC_Governor/Twitter)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 46-year-old Eric Colburn was one of four people pardoned by Governor Roy Cooper on Dec. 20.

Colburn was convicted of drug offenses and discharging a weapon into an occupied property in New Hanover County in 2001. According to a press release from the Governor’s Office, he is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps who has worked in finance for many years and has been an active volunteer in organizations supporting veterans and children.

“Ensuring fairness in our justice system through executive clemency is a responsibility I take seriously,” Governor Cooper said in the release. “We carefully consider research and recommendations made by the Juvenile Sentence Review Board to commute sentences for crimes committed by minors. All of these individuals are deserving of clemency and we will continue to work to protect our communities and improve the fairness of our justice system.”

The following also received pardons of forgiveness:

  • 50-year-old Stefany Lewis was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury in Robeson County in 1991. She has worked as a childcare provider for many years.
  • 67-year-old Cathy Grimes was convicted of possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine in Wayne County in 1979. She has worked as a nurse for several years and is licensed in Maine and New York.
  • 60-year-old Brenda French was convicted of drug and forgery offenses in Forsyth County in 1986 and 1987. She has worked for years in Forsyth County to help people address addiction issues.

