Governor Cooper signs state of emergency due to forecast in western NC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper has signed a state of emergency to increase transportation of fuel supplies and prepare for the icy conditions expected in the western parts of North Carolina.

“While propane supplies are strong in the state, there is a limited supply of licensed commercial truck drivers, which is being further exacerbated by COVID and flu outbreaks. The State of Emergency will help ease some restrictions and allow heating fuel companies to keep up with demand,” Cooper said in a release.

WECT is highlighting a First Alert Action Day for this Thursday and Friday; we’re expecting rain on Thursday night and for lows to drop to 22 degrees on Friday. Other parts of the state are expecting more severe conditions, with overnight lows in the teens, according to Cooper’s office.

Cooper’s office writes that strong winds could cause downed trees, power outages and wind chill values in the single digits and even below zero in the mountains.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.