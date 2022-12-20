Get Fit With 6: Tips to help you keep up your workout routine during the holidays

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Life is busy enough with work and children. It’s even busy now during the holiday season. Don’t let that affect your workouts. If you’re putting it off because you think you need at least thirty minutes to and hour think again. Personal trainer LaMaine Williams hears it all the time and tells his clients not to focus on that.

“If you have ten minutes, go out for ten minutes you know you’ve got family in town take the family out and go for a walk. That will make it even more fun,” said LaMaine Williams, personal trainer.

Williams has these ideas for exercises that can be done at home or even at work.

“You could go out for a walk, you could do squats, you can do lunges, you can do mountain climbers, butt kicks. There are so many things you can do with just, just your body weight,” said Williams.

Michelle Daniel is one of Williams’ clients. She’s focusing right now on cardio and stretching. Daniel sits at a computer all day and gets caught up with work so she sets alarms to get up and move because it makes a big difference for her.

“Working out for me I just so just For my mental health it’s just so helpful to get that in each day I feel, I really see the difference when I can get my workout in and get it done than I’m just more focused and ready to go for the day,” said Michelle Daniel.

Daniel has taken Williams advice to get in those shorter workouts. Since Thanksgiving she has made it a goal to step it up and do something everyday.

“When you can fit in the smaller workouts, say ten minutes here, fifteen minutes there it all adds up in the long run instead of trying to wait until you can get that hour long workout in,” said Daniel.

“Really everybody has five, ten minutes here. I was thinking if you do five minutes here, five minutes there, if you do that seven days that’s 70 minutes of working out and that’s pretty good, especially if you haven’t been working out before,”said Williams.

And remember working out is supposed to relieve stress not add to it so don’t beat yourself up too much if you do miss a workout here or there.

“It’s the holidays. Count it as a win If you can get out and do a workout here and there count if as a win. You know, it’s time to enjoy family and friends so don’t put too much stress on it,” said Williams.

The most important thing to do is stay active.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.