First Alert Forecast: dynamic late week to lead to frigid Christmas weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with continued chilly conditions, an uptick in cloud cover, and even a modest increase in shower chances into Wednesday. By Christmas weekend, a deep buckle in the polar jet stream will deliver a spell of clear and jarringly frigid weather. In the potentially stormy, certainly windy, and progressively colder transition, your First Alert Weather Team has hoisted a First Alert Action Day for Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23.

Timing & Impacts: On Thursday, balmy southerly breezes will sponsor showers and there is a marginal risk of strong storms and minor tidal flooding. On Friday, winds will shift to drier, colder westerlies and become very aggressive with 40+ mph gusts possible. Temperatures will absolutely plummet from the 60s early Friday to near or a bit above 20 by first thing Saturday and, in the same time, dangerously cold wind chills may ping as low as the 0s and 10s. Christmas weekend is also the first official weekend of winter and it will certainly bring a wintry chill!

Our Promise & Your Action: Your First Alert Weather Team will update you on the dynamic weather on television, online, on the WECT Weather App, and on social media. Set your WECT Weather App to follow your location in the unlikely event that a critical severe weather bulletin needs to find you Thursday. Secure loose patio items and deflate yard inflatables against gusty winds. And by Friday night, have your “four Ps” braced for cold: bundle up and care for PEOPLE, house or provide extra bedding for PETS, cover or stow sensitive PLANTS, and winterize PIPES.

Catch more details your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime and for any location, extend your outlook with a ten-day forecast with your WECT Weather App.

First Alert Action Day FAQs: https://www.wect.com/2022/01/13/first-alert-action-days-answering-your-faqs/.

