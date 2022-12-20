Senior Connect
Deadly shooting at Riddle & Brantley law firm in Goldsboro

By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Goldsboro, N.C. (WITN) -Goldsboro police say two people are dead, including the gunman, following a shooting at Riddle and Brantley law firm in Goldsboro.

Police say at approximately 4:14 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at the law office at 601 N. Spence Ave.

When officers arrived, they located two males in the business deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers were informed that one of the deceased subjects was the shooter.

Officers secured the business and did not locate any additional victims.

The shooting happened across the street from a Shell gas station and James Crearer, who is a cashier there, said he saw it all.

“When they came I was really surprised at what was going on, but I knew it was something serious because they came out of their cars and already had at their guns out,” Crearer said. “They were just walking over there with their guns out and everything.”

Crearer also said he felt like the shooting shouldn’t have happened.

“I just feel like certain things could’ve been avoided, things could’ve been prevented and maybe they could’ve talked it over,” Crearer said. “I don’t know what was going on in the inside, I don’t know how he got his gun on the inside. Maybe they should have more security.”

Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and troopers from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol also assisted at the scene.

The Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau was contacted and responded to the scene.

The investigation is still developing, and the identities of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of family members.

WITN has a reporter headed to the scene and will have updates as we get them.

