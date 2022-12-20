Man arrested on human trafficking charges after investigation in Wilmington area

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has announced that an arrest has been made following an investigation into human trafficking in the Wilmington area.

The Coastal Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force, comprised of law enforcement members from the FBI, NHCSO and Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, investigated advertisements posted to an escort website. The individual posting these advertisements sought vulnerable women to be their “sugar daddy.”

The sheriff’s office says that 70-year-old Jesse Lonzo Teal was identified as the source of these advertisements. The task force interviewed several victims who engaged in commercial sex allegedly arranged by Teal, and advertisements picturing the victims were located on known websites used to traffic victims.

On Nov. 29, Teal was arrested on 12 charges related to human trafficking. He was given a $100,000 bond.

Additionally, on Dec. 19, Teal was charged with:

7 counts of 1st degree exploitation of a minor

7 counts of 3rd degree exploitation of a minor

2nd degree exploitation of a minor

Patronizing a minor

As of this time, Teal is in the New Hanover County Detention Facility under a $200,000 secure bond.

Authorities ask that anyone with information relating to this case or other human trafficking matters reach out to the NHCSO at (910) 798-4260.

