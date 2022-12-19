Senior Connect
Woman accused of driving more than 4x legal limit, crashes with 5 girls inside minivan, court docs say

Melissa Frampton, 40, was arrested and charged with five counts of child endangering and one...
Melissa Frampton, 40, was arrested and charged with five counts of child endangering and one count each of OVI, OVI breath .170 or over and failure to maintain reasonable control.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – A woman in Cincinnati who crashed her minivan with five girls inside is accused of being more than four times over the legal limit to drink and drive, according to court records.

Melissa Frampton, 40, was arrested and charged with five counts of child endangering and one count each of operating a vehicle impaired, OVI breath .170 or over and failure to maintain reasonable control, WXIX reported.

The police citation shows Frampton had a blood alcohol concentration of .369 at the time of her arrest, around 6 p.m. Saturday.

“While operating a vehicle, Mrs. Frampton ran off the roadway causing an auto accident,” Green Township police wrote in her criminal complaints. “At the time of the accident, there were five juveniles inside the vehicle. ... Mrs. Frampton was arrested for OVI due to this incident.”

According to the University of Toledo, someone with a blood alcohol level of .31 and up can experience symptoms comparable to levels of surgical amnesia, and the onset of a coma, the possibility of acute alcohol poisoning and death due to respiratory arrest is likely in 50% of drinkers with that level.

Authorities said no injuries were reported in the crash.

Frampton’s relationship with the children was not immediately clear Monday morning. She shares the same last name as one of the girls.

Court records say Frampton had “control” over them at the time of the alleged crimes.

The citation states this is Frampton’s first OVI offense.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

