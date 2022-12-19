Two additional arrests made in connection to November assault of Bladenboro resident

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that two additional arrests have been made in a case concerning the assault of a Bladenboro resident.

According to the release, two juveniles are in custody in connection to the Nov. 30 assault that left 40-year-old Demetreus Powell in critical condition.

Both juveniles have been charged with:

Assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury

First degree burglary

Robbery with dangerous weapon

The two juveniles have been transported to the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

