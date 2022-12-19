Two additional arrests made in connection to November assault of Bladenboro resident
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that two additional arrests have been made in a case concerning the assault of a Bladenboro resident.
According to the release, two juveniles are in custody in connection to the Nov. 30 assault that left 40-year-old Demetreus Powell in critical condition.
Both juveniles have been charged with:
- Assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury
- First degree burglary
- Robbery with dangerous weapon
The two juveniles have been transported to the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center.
Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.