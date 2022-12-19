Senior Connect
Two additional arrests made in connection to November assault of Bladenboro resident

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that two additional arrests have been made in...
The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that two additional arrests have been made in a case concerning the assault of Bladenboro resident.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that two additional arrests have been made in a case concerning the assault of a Bladenboro resident.

See also: Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrests man in connection to assault of Bladenboro resident

According to the release, two juveniles are in custody in connection to the Nov. 30 assault that left 40-year-old Demetreus Powell in critical condition.

See also: Bladenboro man rescued from ditch following beating, apparent robbery

Both juveniles have been charged with:

  • Assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury
  • First degree burglary
  • Robbery with dangerous weapon

The two juveniles have been transported to the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

