Southeastern North Carolina towns receive nearly $6 million in neighborhood revitalization grants

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper’s office has announced $42.3 million in neighborhood revitalization grant funding for communities throughout N.C., including nearly $6 million for towns in the Cape Fear region.

Grants come from 30 Community Development Block Grant - Neighborhood Revitalization program requests. It aims to meet the needs of non-entitlement municipalities and counties, which usually serve populations of under 50,000 people according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Funding is awarded by the N.C. Department of Commerce, and the CDBG is a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development program

The first two grants listed below are from the first round of funding, and the last two are from the second round of funding.

$442,500 to the Town of Leland in Brunswick County

$950,000 to the Town of Tabor City in Columbus County

$2,000,000 to the Town of Brunswick in Columbus County

$2,575,000 to the Town of Elizabethtown in Bladen County

“North Carolina has made significant investments in our communities to help them provide affordable housing,” said Gov. Cooper in a press release. “Building stronger and more resilient communities is important to our economic success and these neighborhood revitalization grants will support them in doing just that.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.