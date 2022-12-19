Senior Connect
Red Cross looking for blood and platelet donors during holiday season

To make sure hospitals have enough blood through the end of the year, the American Red Cross is...
To make sure hospitals have enough blood through the end of the year, the American Red Cross is asking donors to set a time to give blood or platelets.(WGEM)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - To make sure hospitals have enough blood through the end of the year, the American Red Cross is asking donors to set a time to give blood or platelets.

Per the American Red Cross, anyone who gives blood from Dec. 16 to Jan. 2 will get a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt while supplies last.

You can schedule an appointment on the Red Cross website or by calling 1-800-733-2767.

Wilmington

  • 12/19/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th St
  • 12/20/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th St
  • 12/21/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Saint Luke AME Zion, 709 Church St
  • 12/22/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Masonic Lodge 319, 2910 S College Rd
  • 12/23/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th St
  • 12/24/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th St
  • 12/26/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th St
  • 12/27/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th St
  • 12/29/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Mark Catholic Church, 1013 Eastwood Rd.
  • 12/29/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Independence Mall, 3500 Oleander Dr, Empty store next to Top Toad
  • 12/30/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th St
  • 12/31/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th St

Holden Beach

  • 12/20/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Holden Beach Chapel, 107 Rothschild Ave

Shallotte

  • 12/19/2022: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Shallotte Presbyterian Church, 5070 MH Rourk Dr
  • 12/28/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Beach House Harley Davidson, 100 Harley Davidson Dr

Burgaw

  • 12/29/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Burgaw Train Depot, 115 S. Dickerson St

Hampstead

  • 12/30/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lowe’s 2256 Surf City, 106 Wilkes Lane

Bladenboro

  • 12/27/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bladenboro Historical Society, 818 South Main St

Whiteville

  • 12/21/2022: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Community Home Care and Hospice, 333 Jefferson St

