Red Cross looking for blood and platelet donors during holiday season
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - To make sure hospitals have enough blood through the end of the year, the American Red Cross is asking donors to set a time to give blood or platelets.
Per the American Red Cross, anyone who gives blood from Dec. 16 to Jan. 2 will get a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt while supplies last.
You can schedule an appointment on the Red Cross website or by calling 1-800-733-2767.
Wilmington
- 12/19/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th St
- 12/20/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th St
- 12/21/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Saint Luke AME Zion, 709 Church St
- 12/22/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Masonic Lodge 319, 2910 S College Rd
- 12/23/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th St
- 12/24/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th St
- 12/26/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th St
- 12/27/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th St
- 12/29/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Mark Catholic Church, 1013 Eastwood Rd.
- 12/29/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Independence Mall, 3500 Oleander Dr, Empty store next to Top Toad
- 12/30/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th St
- 12/31/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th St
Holden Beach
- 12/20/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Holden Beach Chapel, 107 Rothschild Ave
Shallotte
- 12/19/2022: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Shallotte Presbyterian Church, 5070 MH Rourk Dr
- 12/28/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Beach House Harley Davidson, 100 Harley Davidson Dr
Burgaw
- 12/29/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Burgaw Train Depot, 115 S. Dickerson St
Hampstead
- 12/30/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lowe’s 2256 Surf City, 106 Wilkes Lane
Bladenboro
- 12/27/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bladenboro Historical Society, 818 South Main St
Whiteville
- 12/21/2022: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Community Home Care and Hospice, 333 Jefferson St
