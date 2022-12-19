Red Cross looking for blood and platelet donors during holiday season

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - To make sure hospitals have enough blood through the end of the year, the American Red Cross is asking donors to set a time to give blood or platelets.

Per the American Red Cross, anyone who gives blood from Dec. 16 to Jan. 2 will get a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt while supplies last.

You can schedule an appointment on the Red Cross website or by calling 1-800-733-2767.

Wilmington

12/19/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th St

12/20/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th St

12/21/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Saint Luke AME Zion, 709 Church St

12/22/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Masonic Lodge 319, 2910 S College Rd

12/23/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th St

12/24/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th St

12/26/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th St

12/27/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th St

12/29/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Mark Catholic Church, 1013 Eastwood Rd.

12/29/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Independence Mall, 3500 Oleander Dr, Empty store next to Top Toad

12/30/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th St

12/31/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th St

Holden Beach

12/20/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Holden Beach Chapel, 107 Rothschild Ave

Shallotte

12/19/2022: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Shallotte Presbyterian Church, 5070 MH Rourk Dr

12/28/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Beach House Harley Davidson, 100 Harley Davidson Dr

Burgaw

12/29/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Burgaw Train Depot, 115 S. Dickerson St

Hampstead

12/30/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lowe’s 2256 Surf City, 106 Wilkes Lane

Bladenboro

12/27/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bladenboro Historical Society, 818 South Main St

Whiteville

12/21/2022: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Community Home Care and Hospice, 333 Jefferson St

