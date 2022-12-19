Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

‘Not a kid’s game’: NC Lottery warns of giving lottery tickets as holiday gifts

The North Carolina Education Lottery and the North Carolina Problem Gambling Program are asking...
The North Carolina Education Lottery and the North Carolina Problem Gambling Program are asking the public to help with their prevention campaign.(WVIR)
By Chloe Rafferty
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - The North Carolina Education Lottery and the North Carolina Problem Gambling Program are asking the public to help with their prevention campaign.

While giving lottery tickets as gifts during the holiday season could be fun for adults, they warn the lottery is not a kid’s game.

“We want to keep that tradition alive, but also prevent lottery tickets from ending up in the hands of minors,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “We encourage the public to join us in helping to remind folks that lottery games are not for children under 18.”

The two organizations are joining more than 100 lotteries and organizations around the world in the annual prevention campaign, “Gift Responsibly 2022.”

It’s organized by the National Council on Problem Gambling and the International Center for Youth Gambling and High-Risk Behaviors.

“Youth problem gambling has emerged as a significant and growing public health issue,” said Keith Whyte, the council’s executive director. “Our message is a simple one: lottery tickets are never appropriate gifts for children.”

Click here for more information about the campaign.

If you or someone you care about has a problem with gambling, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Read

A cold night ahead for southeast NC
First Alert Forecast: chilly to start the week, frigid by Christmas Eve
River Savante at Everest Base Camp.
‘You can do anything’: Hoggard student training to climb Mt. Everest, hopes to become youngest female to summit
SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch on December 16, 2022. Courtesy Len and Sandy McLamb
Cape Fear residents catch glimpses of SpaceX rocket launch
Terlizzi has been charged with felony death by vehicle, felony hit and run, driving while...
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office arrests man who allegedly killed deputy
UNCW is working to fix issues reported by parents and students in its on-campus dining hall.
UNCW makes changes to on-campus dining after community complaints

Latest News

Moore County deputies are investigating after they said a large sign with antisemitic symbols...
Antisemitic sign hung on Moore County bridge ahead of Hanukkah, deputies say
Image Id: 564256 12/2/2022
Hanukkah events kick off with Menorah lighting at annual ceremony
Hundreds gather at Wilmington National Cemetery to honor and remember the fallen for National Wreaths Across America Day
A detour is set up towards Garden Road and Gail Road.
Accident involving tractor-trailer closes down HW11 at Penderlea VFD