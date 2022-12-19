Senior Connect
New Hanover County partnering with Home Depot to provide free tree recycling

By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - To help out residents of New Hanover County who don’t have trash and yard waste pickup from Wilmington, New Hanover County is partnering with Home Depot to provide free Christmas tree recycling from Dec. 26 to Jan. 31.

Trees, wreaths and garlands must have all lights, ornaments, stands and tinsel removed. Artificial trees and decorations are not accepted, and residents are asked to stack materials neatly since space is limited. You can drop off your tree at:

  • Home Depot, 5511 Carolina Beach Road
  • Home Depot, 210 Eastwood Road
  • New Hanover County Landfill, 5210 US Highway 421 North

“This program helps make sure that real Christmas trees, wreaths, and garlands can be recycled into mulch and composted to be used in New Hanover County parks, gardens and grounds. It’s a great way for our community to help reduce waste in our landfill and keep our environment clean,” said Joe Suleyman, director of the NHC Recycling and Solid Waste Department.

The NHC Recycling and Solid Waste Department funds and coordinates the program with support from the Wilmington Sanitation Department and Home Depot.

Gift wrap, paper or cardboard boxes, cards and other items can be recycled at NHC’s main recycle facility drop off sites; you can learn more about that at their website.

