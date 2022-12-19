Senior Connect
New Hanover Community Endowment funds effort to give furniture to families displaced by mold issues

The New Hanover Community Endowment provided funding to a partnership to provide household...
The New Hanover Community Endowment provided funding to a partnership to provide household items and furniture for over 90 families from the Wilmington Housing Authority that were displaced due to mold issues. Houston Moore, pictured above, is a WHA property.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover Community Endowment provided funding to a partnership to provide household items and furniture for over 90 families from the Wilmington Housing Authority that were displaced due to mold issues.

Per the NHCE, they invested in the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Raleigh, which is partnering with the New Hanover Disaster Coalition in the effort. The Raleigh-based Green Chair Project will provide the furnishings.

“I appreciate the efforts of the Wilmington Housing Authority to rehome displaced families in our community and am thrilled the endowment has an opportunity to come alongside their efforts, as well as the efforts of the CCDR, to ensure these families return to safe, newly-furnished homes,” said NHCE CEO and President William Buster.

The endowment recently announced their 2022 Cape Fear Opportunities and Needs grant partners, including $197,500 for the Cape Fear Regional Office of the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Raleigh. You can see the full list of grantees here.

