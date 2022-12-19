Looking back at 2022, and forward to 2023 with Governor Roy Cooper

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The past year has seen some big decisions both nationally and across the state with issues like abortion rights, access to healthcare, and more continue to draw attention and some criticism from all sides. Governor Roy Cooper spoke with WECT to give us his thoughts on some of these issues as well as his plans looking ahead to 2023.

Perhaps the biggest decision to come out of the U.S. Supreme Court this year was the overturning of Roe v. Wade, a landmark decision made five decades ago that protected the right for women to have abortions. Now, with that decision overturned by the conservative majority of justices, Cooper said he’s going to do what he can to ensure that North Carolina doesn’t become one of the states with even more restrictive abortion laws.

“I don’t think that the government should be in the exam room with a woman and her doctor. I hope that the Republican legislature does not try to institute a more extreme restrictive ban, I will veto it if they do,” he said.

Women’s access to healthcare isn’t the only topic of concern for Cooper --- North Carolina has continued to be one of the few states to refuse the expansion of Medicaid.

“The sad fact is that we have 1.2 million North Carolinians who don’t have any health insurance and one of the best ways to fix that is to expand Medicaid,” Cooper said. “We’ve come close of the last few months to get there. It’s critical because we have people who are actually dying because they don’t have access to health care.”

Saving lives and ensuring access to healthcare is critical Cooper said to receiving federal funding to help provide it to those who need it most. Although the state has failed to expand access to Medicaid, Cooper said the tides could be turning.

“North Carolina is turning away $521 million per month in federal funding that could come to North Carolina tax money that we’ve already paid to Washington, Republican leaders tell me that they are ready to expand Medicaid now and that they plan to address it,” he said.

It’s also a benefit to businesses and companies in the state as well.

“This helps out private businesses because it takes some pressure off of the private health insurance market by providing funding for people to have insurance so hospitals and doctors don’t have to go back on private insurance and raise rates. I’m looking forward to getting this done and it’s past time that we do it,” he said.

When it comes to more local issues the topic of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge has been one of debate for the past year. The bridge is reaching the end of its lifespan and officials are looking for alternatives and ways to replace the critical crossing.

“Unfortunately, it’s beginning to reach the end of its lifespan and it’s costing more and more to maintain. The North Carolina Department of Transportation is in the middle now of examining all of the options, leveraging state funding, federal funding that potential for tolling, which I know people don’t want to do,” Cooper said.

It’s not going to be cheap or an easy project to replace such a massive bridge, but Cooper said he is hopeful that it will get done.

“We look forward to working with people in southeastern North Carolina with the federal government and others to make a decision on this as soon as possible about the way forward because it is too critical to ignore. I look forward to the study from the North Carolina Department of Transportation, examining all the options and working with local authorities to pick the best one moving forward,” he said.

