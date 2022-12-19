Inspections, maintenance to close eastbound lane of Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that maintenance and inspections will close the eastbound, right lane of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge.

Per the announcement, crews will focus on the bridge’s elevators.

The work is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Dec. 19 and conclude by 4 p.m. on Dec. 20. During those days, the lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

#Wilmington drivers: The eastbound right lane of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge will be closed 9a-4p on Dec. 19 and 20 while maintenance is complete.



Use caution and slow down! pic.twitter.com/hdci6idMrA — NCDOT Southern Coast (@NCDOT_Scoast) December 19, 2022

