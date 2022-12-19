Senior Connect
Inspections, maintenance to close eastbound lane of Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that maintenance and inspections will close the eastbound, right lane of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that maintenance and inspections will close the eastbound, right lane of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge.

Per the announcement, crews will focus on the bridge’s elevators.

The work is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Dec. 19 and conclude by 4 p.m. on Dec. 20. During those days, the lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

