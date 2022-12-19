Good Shepherd Center to host holiday toy giveaway Wednesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Shepherd Center has announced that their Christmas Toy Giveaway will take place on Dec. 21.

Per the announcement, the event will take place from 12 to 1 p.m. at the Good Shepherd Center at 811 Martin St.

This free event will be open to the public. Toys for all ages will be distributed, as well as hats, scarves and gloves. Additionally, Santa will make an appearance at the event.

For more information, please visit the Good Shepherd website.

