First Alert Forecast: brisk, but warming trend, frigid by Christmas Eve

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you early on this Monday. Whether you’re heading to work or school, or taking advantage of early holiday travel, plenty of brisk sunshine will accompany you across the Lower Cape Fear Region. Highs will be limited to the lower 50s and drop to near or below freezing overnight.

Temperatures, clouds, and precipitation chances will increase as we head through the workweek ahead of a late-week Arctic cold front. Highs will climb through the 50s and into the middle 60s by Thursday. Temperatures will crash behind an Arctic cold front through the day Friday into Friday night.

Frigid weather will make its way into the Carolinas prior to Christmas. However, odds for a White Christmas in southeast NC are slim at best. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/gTcscF1P7e — Eric R. Davis WECT (@ericdavisWECT) December 17, 2022

An airmass, dubbed in some circles as the ‘Siberian Express’ will pour into the area just in time for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Frigid highs and lows could run more than twenty degrees below normal along with bitterly cold wind chill values. If you’re traveling for the Holidays take precautions now to protect any exposed pipes with temperatures that low. A cold Christmas is almost a sure bet but a lack of moisture means those dreaming of a White Christmas will have to dream on.

Catch your seven-day forecast including Christmas Eve and Day here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime, extend your outlook with a ten-day forecast with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.