Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: brisk, but warming trend, frigid by Christmas Eve

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, Dec. 18, 2022
By Gabe Ross
Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you early on this Monday. Whether you’re heading to work or school, or taking advantage of early holiday travel, plenty of brisk sunshine will accompany you across the Lower Cape Fear Region. Highs will be limited to the lower 50s and drop to near or below freezing overnight.

Temperatures, clouds, and precipitation chances will increase as we head through the workweek ahead of a late-week Arctic cold front. Highs will climb through the 50s and into the middle 60s by Thursday. Temperatures will crash behind an Arctic cold front through the day Friday into Friday night.

An airmass, dubbed in some circles as the ‘Siberian Express’ will pour into the area just in time for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Frigid highs and lows could run more than twenty degrees below normal along with bitterly cold wind chill values. If you’re traveling for the Holidays take precautions now to protect any exposed pipes with temperatures that low. A cold Christmas is almost a sure bet but a lack of moisture means those dreaming of a White Christmas will have to dream on.

Catch your seven-day forecast including Christmas Eve and Day here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime, extend your outlook with a ten-day forecast with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A cold night ahead for southeast NC
First Alert Forecast: chilly to start the week, frigid by Christmas Eve
River Savante at Everest Base Camp.
‘You can do anything’: Hoggard student training to climb Mt. Everest, hopes to become youngest female to summit
SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch on December 16, 2022. Courtesy Len and Sandy McLamb
Cape Fear residents catch glimpses of SpaceX rocket launch
Terlizzi has been charged with felony death by vehicle, felony hit and run, driving while...
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office arrests man who allegedly killed deputy
UNCW is working to fix issues reported by parents and students in its on-campus dining hall.
UNCW makes changes to on-campus dining after community complaints

Latest News

A cold night ahead for southeast NC
First Alert Forecast: chilly to start the week, frigid by Christmas Eve
A cold night ahead for southeast NC
Your First Alert Forecast for Sun. evening Dec. 18, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, Dec. 18, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, Dec. 18, 2022
A sunny but brisk Sunday ahead.
First Alert Forecast: sunshine and chilly temps. to start new week, frigid weather by Christmas Eve