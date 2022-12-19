Brunswick County man receives new home after years of mold, storm damage

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A man in Brunswick County is staying in a brand new home after suffering through several storms that damaged his trailer in Ocean Isle Beach.

Charles Bennett has a new lease on life this holiday season after storms like Hurricanes Florence and Matthew tore through his old trailer, leaving behind mold and other damage.

The Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Raleigh presented Bennett with the keys to his new home Monday. The home is constructed on Bennett’s original property.

“Not only Florence, it had been through a lot of [storms], you know,” said Bennett. “It just got un-livable. Mold and all that with the rain and the storm all blew in through the windows.”

The mold became too much for Bennett and he tried looking for help through the state. When he was denied aid through several programs, he was put in touch with Catholic Charities.

“Mr. Bennett was referred to us by legal aid of North Carolina because he didn’t qualify for other rebuild programs, and so we really had to get creative with how to get him home,” said Emilie Hart with Catholic Charities.

Hart says the organization has helped families recover for years. She says the feeling of giving someone a new beginning never gets old.

“It’s not every day that you get to do a full mobile home replacement for a survivor,” said Hart. “So. it’s not something that we do every day, but we serve thousands in a variety of ways, just depending on what that survivor’s needs are.”

Bennett was overcome with emotion as his friends gathered to bless his new home.

“I don’t know how to tell you, it’s just a good feeling,” Bennett said.

Bennett, 74, says he is excited for what the future holds and looks forward to living in a more comfortable enviornment.

“I won’t have to be smelling the mold and all that, a lot of health reasons. It will work out a lot better for me,” he said.

Bennett says it is a blessing to be moved into his house just in time for Christmas.

