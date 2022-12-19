Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Brunswick County man receives new home after years of mold, storm damage

Charles Bennett receives the keys to his new home in Ocean Isle Beach.
Charles Bennett receives the keys to his new home in Ocean Isle Beach.(WECT)
By Zach Solon
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A man in Brunswick County is staying in a brand new home after suffering through several storms that damaged his trailer in Ocean Isle Beach.

Charles Bennett has a new lease on life this holiday season after storms like Hurricanes Florence and Matthew tore through his old trailer, leaving behind mold and other damage.

The Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Raleigh presented Bennett with the keys to his new home Monday. The home is constructed on Bennett’s original property.

“Not only Florence, it had been through a lot of [storms], you know,” said Bennett. “It just got un-livable. Mold and all that with the rain and the storm all blew in through the windows.”

The mold became too much for Bennett and he tried looking for help through the state. When he was denied aid through several programs, he was put in touch with Catholic Charities.

“Mr. Bennett was referred to us by legal aid of North Carolina because he didn’t qualify for other rebuild programs, and so we really had to get creative with how to get him home,” said Emilie Hart with Catholic Charities.

Hart says the organization has helped families recover for years. She says the feeling of giving someone a new beginning never gets old.

“It’s not every day that you get to do a full mobile home replacement for a survivor,” said Hart. “So. it’s not something that we do every day, but we serve thousands in a variety of ways, just depending on what that survivor’s needs are.”

Bennett was overcome with emotion as his friends gathered to bless his new home.

“I don’t know how to tell you, it’s just a good feeling,” Bennett said.

Bennett, 74, says he is excited for what the future holds and looks forward to living in a more comfortable enviornment.

“I won’t have to be smelling the mold and all that, a lot of health reasons. It will work out a lot better for me,” he said.

Bennett says it is a blessing to be moved into his house just in time for Christmas.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A cold night ahead for southeast NC
First Alert Forecast: chilly to start the week, frigid by Christmas Eve
Police have charged Diana Cojocari, left, and Christopher Palmiter, right, for failing to...
Police: N.C. parents arrested, charged with failing to report disappearance of 11-year-old girl
SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch on December 16, 2022. Courtesy Len and Sandy McLamb
Cape Fear residents catch glimpses of SpaceX rocket launch
River Savante at Everest Base Camp.
‘You can do anything’: Hoggard student training to climb Mt. Everest, hopes to become youngest female to summit
Terlizzi has been charged with felony death by vehicle, felony hit and run, driving while...
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office arrests man who allegedly killed deputy

Latest News

To make sure hospitals have enough blood through the end of the year, the American Red Cross is...
Red Cross looking for blood and platelet donors during holiday season
New Hanover and Pender counties are providing ways for residents to dispose of their live...
Where to dispose of Christmas trees in New Hanover, Pender counties
The Cameron Art Museum has announced that the 18-letter “Black Lives Do Matter” installation...
Cameron Art Museum to display ‘Black Lives Do Matter’ installation
Governor Roy Cooper’s office has announced $42.3 million in neighborhood revitalization grant...
Southeastern North Carolina towns receive nearly $6 million in neighborhood revitalization grants