Antisemitic sign hung on Moore County bridge ahead of Hanukkah, deputies say

Moore County deputies are investigating after they said a large sign with antisemitic symbols...
Moore County deputies are investigating after they said a large sign with antisemitic symbols was hung on a bridge in the Vass area.(WNCN)
By Chloe Rafferty
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:31 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
VASS, N.C. (WNCN) - Moore County deputies are investigating after they said a large sign with antisemitic symbols was hung on a bridge in the Vass area.

They said the sign was found Sunday morning on U.S. Route 1 ahead of Hanukkah, which begins at sundown Sunday night.

The sign included images of swastikas, a symbol commonly recognized for its association with the Nazi Party and neo-Nazis.

The sign also included verbiage saying, in part, “BRING IT ALL DOWN” and “1488.”

According to the Anti-Defamation League, an organization which describes itself as confronting antisemitism, the number is a hate symbol dating back to Adolf Hitler’s reign over Nazi Germany.

The sign is now in possession of the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they were investigating the verbiage and working to learn more about what the sign meant.

An antisemitic sign over U.S. 1 in Moore Co.
An antisemitic sign over U.S. 1 in Moore Co.(WNCN)

As of Sunday afternoon, they do not know who hung the sign on the bridge.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

