Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Amber Heard settles defamation suit with Johnny Depp

After appealing the defamation lawsuit she lost earlier this month, Amber Heard has ultimately...
After appealing the defamation lawsuit she lost earlier this month, Amber Heard has ultimately decided to settle her legal drama with ex-husband Johnny Depp.(CBS News / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – After appealing the defamation lawsuit she lost earlier this month, Amber Heard has ultimately decided to settle her legal drama with her ex-husband Johnny Depp, according to a statement posted on her verified Instagram account.

Depp had sued Heard for defamation after she wrote a 2018 opinion editorial in the Washington Post.

Heard said in her statement Monday her decision to settle is “not an act of concession.”

The actress said she had lost faith in the American legal system and alleges “abundant, direct evidence that corroborated her testimony was excluded” from the case.

She added that “popularity and power mattered more than reason and due process.”

Heard also said in her statement that even if her appeal in the United States is successful, the best outcome would be a re-trial and she does not want to go through that for a third time.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A cold night ahead for southeast NC
First Alert Forecast: chilly to start the week, frigid by Christmas Eve
SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch on December 16, 2022. Courtesy Len and Sandy McLamb
Cape Fear residents catch glimpses of SpaceX rocket launch
River Savante at Everest Base Camp.
‘You can do anything’: Hoggard student training to climb Mt. Everest, hopes to become youngest female to summit
Police have charged Diana Cojocari, left, and Christopher Palmiter, right, for failing to...
Police: N.C. parents arrested, charged with failing to report disappearance of 11-year-old girl
Terlizzi has been charged with felony death by vehicle, felony hit and run, driving while...
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office arrests man who allegedly killed deputy

Latest News

FILE - From left, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., staff counsel Dan...
LIVE: Jan. 6 panel pushes Trump’s prosecution in forceful finish
FILE - The buggy was rear-ended by a car, went off the roadway and ejected two children,...
1 child dead, another injured after crash involving horse and buggy
The company is refunding $245 million to customers who fell victim to so-called “dark patterns"...
Fortnite maker to pay more than half a billion dollars to settle FTC cases
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Elon Musk Twitter poll ends with users seeking his departure
FILE - R. Kelly's manager Donnell Russell leaves federal court, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in...
R. Kelly’s former manager gets a year in prison for theater threat