Hundreds gather at Wilmington National Cemetery to honor and remember the fallen for National Wreaths Across America Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hundreds of people, including veterans, active duty military members, and those in the community gathered at Wilmington National Cemetery on Saturday for a special ceremony for Wreaths Across America Day.

Jerry West with Wreaths Across America said there are three important things that he hopes everyone takes away from the ceremony.

“Showing respect to them, trying to remember them, trying to honor them, but the biggest thing is teaching the new generation coming up, they need to be taught about what has been done in the past, it makes it possible for them to have what they have today,” West said.

West served for 28 years in the Air Force, and said it’s a privilege to be able to give back now.

“It’s a good reflection of what has been given to me,” West said. “If it hadn’t been for a lot of the people here, I never would have had that opportunity.”

