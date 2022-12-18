Senior Connect
Hanukkah events kick off with Menorah lighting at annual ceremony

By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 10:30 AM EST
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As Hanukkah begins, Chabad of Wilmington will lead the annual Menorah Lighting in Riverfront Park on Sunday.

The event starts at 5 p.m. and is free to the public. Families can enjoy a gelt drop from a Wilmington fire engine, traditional latkes and donuts, hot chocolate and music.

“The Menorah lighting represents the idea of light and kindness overcoming challenges and adversity,” said Rabbi Moshe Y. Lieblich in a press announcement.

On Tuesday, Chabad will host a car Menorah parade. That’s at 5:30 p.m. and will start at the corner of Princess Street and North Water Street before heading to Wrightsville Beach.

