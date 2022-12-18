Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: chilly to start the week, frigid by Christmas Eve

By Claire Fry
Updated: 35 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! Sunday and Monday will feature plenty of brisk sunshine with highs in the lower 50s. Sunday night will feature cold lows in the upper 20s.

Temperatures, clouds, and precipitation chances will increase as we head through the workweek ahead of a late-week Arctic cold front. Highs will climb through the 50s and into the lower 60s by Thursday. Temperatures will crash behind an Arctic cold front through the day Friday into Friday night.

In the farthest forecast periods - including Christmas weekend - a deep polar jet stream trough will likely supply frigid air to the Cape Fear Region. A snow or ice storm is not explicitly in the forecast but, given the potential wealth of cold air, this angle will be monitored.

Catch your seven-day forecast including Christmas Eve here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime, extend your outlook with a ten-day forecast with your WECT Weather App.

