Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: temps to turn colder amidst plenty of sun

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. evening, Dec. 16, 2022...
By Claire Fry
Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington recorded 0.24 inches of beneficial rainfall with the frontal system Thursday and most of the Cape Fear Region received about that. Now, expect dry skies to prevail through the weekend and likely into early next week.

After highs near 70 Thursday, high temperatures have returned to a more seasonable 50 to 60-degree. Expect more cool, brisk days, and crisp, cold nights. One of the coldest mornings is likely to be next Monday, when 20s could briefly mix with 30s first thing.

In the farthest forecast periods - including Christmas weekend - a deep polar jet stream trough will likely supply even colder air to the Cape Fear Region. A snow or ice storm is not explicitly in the forecast but, given the potential wealth of cold air, this angle will be monitored.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime, extend your outlook with a ten-day forecast with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone who sees the vehicle or the driver should call (910) 343-3609 or use the anonymous...
Wilmington Police Department locates suspect involved in ‘suspicious incident’
UNCW is working to fix issues reported by parents and students in its on-campus dining hall.
UNCW makes changes to on-campus dining after community complaints
Traffic Accident on Market Street
Pedestrian dies after traffic accident on Market Street
A Cumberland County deputy was injured Friday morning when a drunk driver hit him while he was...
Cumberland County deputy hit, killed by drunk driver while investigating robbery
Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca, Jr
Officials announce name of Cumberland Co. deputy killed after getting hit by vehicle

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. evening, Dec. 16, 2022...
First Alert Forecast: wintry vibes leading to Christmas
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. evening, Dec. 16, 2022...
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. evening, Dec. 16, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. morning, Dec. 16, 2022...
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. morning, Dec. 16, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. night, Dec. 15, 2022
First Alert Forecast: temperatures, storm chances elevating ever so briefly