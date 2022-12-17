Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office arrests man who killed deputy

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office announced during a press conference that 24-year-old Nicholas Terlizzi of Linden was arrested for the death of Deputy Oscar Bolanos-Anavisca.

Terlizzi has been charged with felony death by vehicle, felony hit and run, driving while impaired, reckless driving to endanger, driving while license revoked, no liability Insurance, revoked tag, driving motor vehicle with no registration, and failing to stop for a steady red light.

He is currently held at the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond. He was initially arrested and held on a $1 million bond.

“We appreciate the condolences and support that has poured in from countless members of the public and Law Enforcement Agencies across the country. We ask that you keep the family of Deputy Oscar Bolanos-Anavisca and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office in your prayers during this difficult time,” Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release.

