Accident involving tractor-trailer closes down HW11 at Penderlea VFD

A detour is set up towards Garden Road and Gail Road.
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WILLARD, N.C. (WECT) - An accident has closed down HWY 11 near the Penderlea Volunteer Fire Department.

A tractor-trailer turned and the trailer fell into a ditch, blocking the road.

State Highway Patrol, Penderlea VFD, Pender County EMS and towing trucks are currently on site.

A detour is set up towards Garden Road and Gail Road.

No injuries or fatalities were confirmed.

The road is expected to open up in the next hour.

